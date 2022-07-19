SECTIONS

Rigathi Gachagua: Construction of my house stalled after funds were frozen

By Stephanie Wangari | Jul 19th 2022

Rigathi Gachagua (L) arrives at CUEA in Nairobi on July 19, 2022 ahead of the Deputy Presidential Debate. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

Rigathi Gachagua has said that the construction of his house in Nyeri stalled after the courts froze his cash in various bank accounts in October 2020.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) deputy presidential candidate said, during the Deputy Presidential Debate on Tuesday, July 17, that the State froze his Sh200 million, and not Sh12 billion as widely reported.

Gachagua said he was “quoted out of context” in the past, when a section of media reported that, if elected as deputy president on August 9, he’d prioritise unfreezing his bank accounts to complete the construction of his house in Nyeri.

The Mathira Member of Parliament (MP) accused the media of sensationalising remarks he made at political rallies.

“[During my recent campaigns in Nyeri County], the people of Mathira asked me what happened to the house that I was building in the sub-county. I told them I stopped constructing it because the government had frozen my bank accounts to intimidate and blackmail me to support the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga,” Gachagua said during the Tuesday debate.

The UDA deputy presidential candidate said it was then that he told the Mathira constituents that should he and Ruto win the presidential election, he will fight to ensure the accounts are unfrozen so that he can use the funds to build his house.

“I told them once the house is complete, men from the area would join me for a feast as the women hold night vigils with my wife, who is a pastor,” he said.

Related Topics

Rigathi Gachagua Deputy Presidential Debate Martha Karua
.

Latest Stories

You did well in debate, Ruto tells Gachagua
You did well in debate, Ruto tells Gachagua
National
By Fred Kagonye
35 mins ago
Debate: Karua, Rigathi's 10 key points each
National
By Fred Kagonye and George Maringa
55 mins ago
Rigathi Gachagua: Construction of my house stalled after funds were frozen
National
By Stephanie Wangari
1 hr ago
.

Recommended Articles

You did well in debate, Ruto tells Gachagua
By Fred Kagonye 35 mins ago
You did well in debate, Ruto tells Gachagua
Debate: Karua, Rigathi's 10 key points each
By Fred Kagonye and George Maringa 55 mins ago
Debate: Karua, Rigathi's 10 key points each
Rigathi Gachagua: President Uhuru wanted to sack Ruto
By George Maringa 2 hrs ago
Rigathi Gachagua: President Uhuru wanted to sack Ruto
Martha Karua and Rigathi Gachagua reveal their net worth
By Fred Kagonye 2 hrs ago
Martha Karua and Rigathi Gachagua reveal their net worth

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel