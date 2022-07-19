Rigathi Gachagua: Construction of my house stalled after funds were frozen

Rigathi Gachagua (L) arrives at CUEA in Nairobi on July 19, 2022 ahead of the Deputy Presidential Debate. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

Rigathi Gachagua has said that the construction of his house in Nyeri stalled after the courts froze his cash in various bank accounts in October 2020.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) deputy presidential candidate said, during the Deputy Presidential Debate on Tuesday, July 17, that the State froze his Sh200 million, and not Sh12 billion as widely reported.

Gachagua said he was “quoted out of context” in the past, when a section of media reported that, if elected as deputy president on August 9, he’d prioritise unfreezing his bank accounts to complete the construction of his house in Nyeri.

The Mathira Member of Parliament (MP) accused the media of sensationalising remarks he made at political rallies.

“[During my recent campaigns in Nyeri County], the people of Mathira asked me what happened to the house that I was building in the sub-county. I told them I stopped constructing it because the government had frozen my bank accounts to intimidate and blackmail me to support the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga,” Gachagua said during the Tuesday debate.

The UDA deputy presidential candidate said it was then that he told the Mathira constituents that should he and Ruto win the presidential election, he will fight to ensure the accounts are unfrozen so that he can use the funds to build his house.

“I told them once the house is complete, men from the area would join me for a feast as the women hold night vigils with my wife, who is a pastor,” he said.