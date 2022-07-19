SECTIONS

Ruth Mutua puts Justina Wamae to task on bhang pledge

By Brian Okoth | Jul 19th 2022
Roots Party deputy presidential candidate Justina Wamae (L) and Agano Party’s Ruth Mutua during the DP candidates’ debate at the CUEA on July 19, 2022. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

Agano Party deputy presidential candidate Ruth Mutua on Tuesday put her Roots Party counterpart Justina Wamae to task to justify how bhang use and trade will improve the lives of Kenyans.

The two participated in the first tier of the deputy presidential debate on July 19, 2022 held at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA) in Nairobi.

Mutua wondered how a substance that is illegal in Kenya would gain legality overnight should Justina Wamae and her principal, George Wajackoyah, win the presidency.

“Let’s say the truth, bhang is illegal. We’d love to see how they’ll sell an illegal substance to us. How far can they go with bhang? There’s a young man near a neighbourhood that I lived in some time back, who used to slash grass at 11pm. One day I asked him why he was slashing grass at 11pm, and he said he wanted to reduce the following day’s work in advance,” said Mutua.

In defense of their manifesto, Justina Wamae, who is advocating for legalisation of bhang trade, said their administration (should she and Wajackoyah win the presidency), will only allow bhang for medicinal purposes, and not leisure.

“We wish to run a profitable government, devoid of debts and high taxes,” said Justina Wamae.

Mutua, on her part, said some countries that have legalised bhang for leisure and industries are not doing so well economically despite the Roots Party painting a picture of immense success in bhang trade.

“I have not approved the Roots Party’s manifesto because Jamaica would have been a developed country,” said Mutua.

The Agano deputy presidential candidate at the same time said bhang use could subject the youth to mental challenges if abused.

In her defense, Wamae said: “Most people develop mental health challenges because of the high cost of living and other lifestyle-related factors.”

“The bhang we are advocating for is for industrial purposes, and not for general consumption,” she added.

Some of the fields that she said the bhang would be of help in include the food sector, construction sector and medical world.

Wamae said despite advocating for bhang trade, she’d never smoke marijuana.

“I have never smoked bhang and will never,” said Wamae.

Related Topics

Ruth Mutua Justina Wamae Deputy Presidential Debate
.

Latest Stories

Integrity of electoral process and results must be guarded jealously
Integrity of electoral process and results must be guarded jealously
Opinion
By Atela Solomon
13 mins ago
Don't fool Kenyans with unga prices, DP Ruto tells government
Politics
By Philip Muasya
33 mins ago
Ruth Mutua puts Justina Wamae to task on bhang pledge
Politics
By Brian Okoth
45 mins ago
.

Recommended Articles

Don't fool Kenyans with unga prices, DP Ruto tells government
By Philip Muasya 33 mins ago
Don't fool Kenyans with unga prices, DP Ruto tells government
Mwangi wa Iria: Now Azimio has Baba, Mama and the son
By David Muthoka 4 hrs ago
Mwangi wa Iria: Now Azimio has Baba, Mama and the son
Uhuru's plan for apolitical Cabinet and rise of women
By Oscar Obonyo 5 hrs ago
Premium Uhuru's plan for apolitical Cabinet and rise of women
Graft, debt likely to dominate running mates debate
By Judah Ben-Hur 19 hrs ago
Graft, debt likely to dominate running mates debate

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel