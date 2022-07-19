SECTIONS

Now Azimio has Baba, Mama and the son, says Mwangi wa Iria as he pledges support for Raila Odinga

By David Muthoka | Jul 19th 2022
Usawa kwa Wote Party leader Mwangi wa Iria. [Samson Wire. Standard]

Murang'a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria has joined the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party.

In an announcement made on Tuesday afternoon, Wa Iria said that he has officially dropped his bid for the presidency to support Azimio's presidential flagbearer, Raila Odinga.

The Usawa kwa Wote Party leader revealed that the move comes after he held a two-hour talk with Odinga.

"As the de facto Muranga County leader, Odinga called me and we agreed that he will incorporate my manifesto in Azimio. We agreed to work together and now Azimio has Baba, Mama and the son," said Wa Iria.

Wa Iria further said that Odinga was approachable and relatable among all other presidential candidates thus his decision to join Odinga.

On his share should Azimio form the next governor, Wa Iria hinted at landing a cabinet position in a Raila administration.

"I have offered myself to Raila, for a cabinet position. A senior cabinet position for that matter. Murang’a people have no other leader but me. In the cabinet I will represent them," said Wa Iria.

The Murang'a Governor has also said that all other candidates in his party will be on the ballot, insisting that zoning was not an agenda in the talks with Azimio.

Wa Iria dismissed that the Mount Kenya region would be without a kingpin following President Uhuru Kenyatta's retirement next month.

"There is no looming power vacuum. The region is safe in Martha Karua's hands as well as mine," said the Murang'a governor.

In what seems as a subtle attack directed at deputy president William Ruto, Wa Iria has said the region's affairs will not be planned by outsiders.

Related Topics

Mwangi wa Iria Raila Odinga Election 2022
.

Latest Stories

Coming soon: Karua-Gachagua debate and much more
Coming soon: Karua-Gachagua debate and much more
National
By Wambua Sammy and Charles Otieno
33 mins ago
22 killed, 33 injured in Egypt bus-lorry crash
Africa
By AP
48 mins ago
UN launches guidance note on reporting of children abductions
World
By Xinhua
55 mins ago
.

Recommended Articles

Uhuru's plan for apolitical Cabinet and rise of women
By Oscar Obonyo 2 hrs ago
Premium Uhuru's plan for apolitical Cabinet and rise of women
Graft, debt likely to dominate running mates debate
By Judah Ben-Hur 16 hrs ago
Graft, debt likely to dominate running mates debate
Karungo wa Thang'wa accuses rivals of taking him to court
By George Njunge 1 day ago
Karungo wa Thang'wa accuses rivals of taking him to court
How Uhuru Kenyatta's laid-back nature shaped his time in the top seat
By Jacqueline Mahugu 1 day ago
Premium How Uhuru Kenyatta's laid-back nature shaped his time in the top seat

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel