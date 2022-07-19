Now Azimio has Baba, Mama and the son, says Mwangi wa Iria as he pledges support for Raila Odinga

Usawa kwa Wote Party leader Mwangi wa Iria. [Samson Wire. Standard]

Murang'a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria has joined the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party.

In an announcement made on Tuesday afternoon, Wa Iria said that he has officially dropped his bid for the presidency to support Azimio's presidential flagbearer, Raila Odinga.

The Usawa kwa Wote Party leader revealed that the move comes after he held a two-hour talk with Odinga.

"As the de facto Muranga County leader, Odinga called me and we agreed that he will incorporate my manifesto in Azimio. We agreed to work together and now Azimio has Baba, Mama and the son," said Wa Iria.

Wa Iria further said that Odinga was approachable and relatable among all other presidential candidates thus his decision to join Odinga.

On his share should Azimio form the next governor, Wa Iria hinted at landing a cabinet position in a Raila administration.

"I have offered myself to Raila, for a cabinet position. A senior cabinet position for that matter. Murang’a people have no other leader but me. In the cabinet I will represent them," said Wa Iria.

I have officially joined Azimio La Umoja Coalition and will support it's Presidential Candidate Rt Hon @RailaOdinga. pic.twitter.com/r3eGBTNnZq July 19, 2022

The Murang'a Governor has also said that all other candidates in his party will be on the ballot, insisting that zoning was not an agenda in the talks with Azimio.

Wa Iria dismissed that the Mount Kenya region would be without a kingpin following President Uhuru Kenyatta's retirement next month.

"There is no looming power vacuum. The region is safe in Martha Karua's hands as well as mine," said the Murang'a governor.

In what seems as a subtle attack directed at deputy president William Ruto, Wa Iria has said the region's affairs will not be planned by outsiders.