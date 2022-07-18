USIU-Africa picks Margee Ensign for vice-chancellor job

Prof Margee Ensign [Courtesy]

United States International University-Africa (USIU-Africa) has picked Prof Margee Ensign as new substantive Vice-Chancellor (VC).

Ensign currently serves as the President of the American University of Nigeria (AUN) in Yola.

In a statement to newsrooms, USIU-Africa University Council Chairman Kris Ole-Senanu stated that Ensign will take office on September 1, 2022.

"The university council is confident that Prof Ensign's experience leading two very different organizations as Vice Chancellor will enable her to address the challenges and opportunities for USIU-Africa,"said Ole-Senanu.

"Ensign brings an undoubted commitment, passion and vision around deepening international and intercultural education in Africa."

Prof Ensign holds a PhD from the University of Maryland in International Politics and Economics.

She has an outstanding track record with a stellar academic career, including 12 years as a successful Vice-Chancellor in Nigeria and in the US, where she was a formidable ambassador and successful fund-raiser.

Prior to her AUN Vice Chancellorship, Prof. Ensign was Associate Provost for International Initiatives, Dean and Professor, School of International Studies, University of The Pacific (1999-2010), worked in Rwanda & Uganda (2003-9), and held administrative and faculty positions at Columbia and Tulane Universities.

Prof. Ensign exuded energy and optimism and said she was looking forward to the USIU-Africa tour of duty, noting she would deploy her leadership style and experience to foster a spirit of enthusiasm, collaboration and cooperation.

"Building a sense of common purpose and a shared vision, both within the institution and in conjunction with its host community, is high on my agenda," she said.

Ensign will replace Prof Freida Brown who was recalled in August 2021 to serve on a nine-month contract following the departure of former VC Paul Tiyambe.

Brown’s term as an interim VC was extended by four months in May 2022.