Kang'ata, Natembeya lead in governor race, TIFA poll shows

Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata is eyeing Murang’a gubernatorial seat in August 9, 2022 polls. [File, Standard]

Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata would win the county’s gubernatorial contest if elections were held today, a recent TIFA poll shows.

Kang’ata would get 58 per cent of the votes compared to 13 per cent of the votes that his closest challenger, Jamleck Kamau, would get.

Kang’ata will run on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket, while Kamau will seek to succeed Mwangi wa Iria on Jubilee Party ticket.

In the presidential race, Deputy President William Ruto is the most preferred potential successor of Uhuru Kenyatta, with an approval rating of 62 per cent compared to Raila Odinga’s 18 per cent.

Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party is the most popular political outfit in Murang’a County with an approval rating of 57 per cent. Jubilee comes second with 11 per cent.

In Trans Nzoia County, former Rift Valley Regional Coordinator George Natembeya leads in the gubernatorial race, with a popularity score of 56 per cent.

Natembeya is vying on Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K). Ford Kenya’s Chris Wamalwa, who is the current Kiminini MP, received 21 per cent in the opinion poll.

In the presidential contest, Raila Odinga enjoys a support of 52 per cent compared to Ruto’s 34 per cent.

Odinga’s ODM Party is the most popular individual outfit in the county, with an approval rating of 24 per cent. Ruto’s UDA has 23 per cent popularity points.

In Kisii County, Dagoretti North MP Simba Arati leads in the quest to succeed Governor James Ongwae.

Arati enjoys an approval rating of 66 per cent compared to UDA’s Ezekiel Machogu’s 11 per cent. Senator Sam Ongeri, who is eyeing the gubernatorial seat on DAP-K ticket, has a popularity score of 2 per cent.

Out of the people polled in Kisii County, 61 per cent said they’ll vote for Raila Odinga in the presidential race, while 20 per cent said they’ll vote for Ruto.

ODM enjoys a backing of 47 per cent, followed by UDA at 18 per cent.

In the neighbouring Nyamira County, the incumbent governor Amos Nyaribo leads in efforts to defend his seat.

If elections were held today, he’d get 36 per cent of the votes. Nyaribo is running on United Progressive Alliance (UPA) Party. Walter Osebe of UDA comes second with 19 per cent, and ODM’s Timothy Bosire comes third with 11 per cent. Wiper’s Ben Momanyi rounds out the four most-popular gubernatorial candidates at 9 per cent.

ODM enjoys the highest support in the county, with a popularity rating of 44 per cent followed by Ruto’s UDA at 21 per cent.

If elections were held today, Raila Odinga would get 58 per cent of the votes in Nyamira County while William Ruto would get 26 per cent, TIFA said.

In Isiolo County, Godana Doyo, an independent candidate, would win the gubernatorial race if polls were held today. Abdi Guyo of Jubilee Party would come second. Doyo enjoys a support of 45 per cent while Guyo has an approval rating of 34 per cent.

Raila Odinga is the most preferred presidential candidate in Isiolo County, with a popularity score of 50 per cent against Ruto’s 42 per cent.

UDA is the most popular single political outfit in Isiolo with an approval rating of 32 per cent, followed by ODM at 27 per cent.

The polling involved at least 400 residents of each of the analysed counties. Data was collected through computer-aided telephonic interviews.

The poll was conducted by Trends and Insights Africa (TIFA) personnel between July 5 and July 6.