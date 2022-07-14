SECTIONS

Raila Odinga asks voters to teach DP William Ruto a lesson

By Willis Oketch | Jul 14th 2022
Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga addresses supporters at Samburu in Kwale County. [Omondi Onyango, Standard]

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga says he will inflict a humiliating defeat on Deputy President William Ruto.

Speaking at several rallies in Kwale County yesterday, the former prime minister asked residents to teach Dr Ruto a lesson for disrespecting women. He wondered why the DP equate Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa to a woman.

“Do not elect Ruto because he has no respect for women and was always bitter with people he keeps on insulting," he said, adding that anger was a sign of poor leadership skills.

Azimio running mate Martha Karua and Woman Rep Zulekha Hassan, who is contesting for the Kinango parliamentary seat on ODM ticket, asked women to be wary of Dr Ruto.

“If Ruto is threatening to slap his fellow Cabinet Secretary and even the President while he is the DP, what will happen if he is elected the president of this country?” said Ms Karua.

Mr Odinga also campaigned for Prof Hamadi Boga, the governor candidate, and Juma Boy, who is vying for the Senate seat.

The ODM leader said when elected president, he will scrap fees in all learning institutions from nursery to university. He said every child will have an opportunity to go to school and advance to any level.

Mr Odinga promised to resolve the land problem in the county by settling squatters on the land they inherited from their ancestors.

He promised to sink boreholes in the arid parts of the county. “I will bring water to your door steps by sinking many boreholes to supplement piped water,” he said.

The Azimio candidate also reiterated his promise for affordable healthcare for every Kenyan.

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed asked Dr Ruto to be ready to accept defeat, and to stop being angry at pollsters.

“I am asking Ruto to be ready to accept defeat and not plan for chaos after being defeated on August 9,” he said.

Others present were the Central Organisation of Trade Unions Secretary-General Francis Atwoli, former Kinango MP Ngonzi Rai, ougoing Kitui governor Charity Ngilu, former governor Peter Kenneth and Dr Mukhisa Kituyi. 

.

.

.

