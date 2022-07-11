NMS, Corruption and garbage top Nairobi debate as governorship candidates lay plans for the city

Esther Waringa (Independent) Harman Grewall of Safina, Nancy Mwadime of Usawa Party Kwa Wote and UPA's Kenneth Nyamwamu during Nairobi County gubernatorial debate at CUEA on July 11, 2022. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

Political candidates seeking to succeed Ann Kananu as the next governor of Nairobi have been put to task to explain their agenda for the city.

Those who turned up for the Nairobi Debate at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa said they would focus on key thematic areas to improve the lives of Nairobians.

From the seven candidates who had been invited for the first tier only four showed up, one formally wrote a letter declining and the rest did not respond despite having been cleared and gazetted by IEBC to contest in the August 9 polls.

Those who showed up were independent candidate Esther Waringa, UPA’s Kenneth Nyamwamu, Usawa Kwa Wote party's Nancy Mwadime and Safina’s Harman Grewall.

Among the thematic areas that the candidates explored were corruption, garbage menace and the NMS.

Corruption

While some candidates said they would go hard on the corrupt, others said they would use other alternatives to fight the menace.

For instance, UPA’s Nyamwamu said he would adopt George Wajackoyah’s approach in handling corruption.

According to him, both the national and county government have not been serious in the fight against the vice which has seen cartels run-down public resources.

“As a country we the EACC, DCI and the ODPP among other bodies, but instead of cracking the whip, they have been dancing on the issues. If I become the governor, I will go for more affirmative actions,” Nyamwamu said.

He said everyone mentioned in any corruption mater will not be given any appointment in his administration.

His sentiments were echoed by Safina’s Grewall who said the best way to deal with corruption at City Hall is to completely digitalise operations.

According to him, digitalization will see operations tracked and investigated effectively.

“In my case, I will have all county employees vetted and seal all loopholes used by cartels to steal public resources. I would also ensure a very transparent distribution of resources and tender awarding processes,” said Esther Waringa.

NMS

The candidates however differed on the legality and operations of NMS.

While some said the current administration should not have allowed the formulation of NMS, others said the institution has played vital role in the service delivery to nairobians.

“NMS was created to respond to chaos that had befallen the county then. It was a substitute and we have to move to normality and allow the new administration run the affairs of the county. We can collaborate with the national government on other fronts,” said Grewall.

His sentiments were echoed by Nyamwamu who said former governor Mike Sonko and Senator Johnson Sakaja were squarely to blame for what had befallen the city.

He said taking the responsibilities back to the county does not however mean that the relationship should be broken.

Waringa and Mwadime however held the view that NMS should continue to play the roles as it is.

The duo said such partnership between the county, NMDS and State House had proven so vbital in terms of service delivery to the people.

Garbage

All the candidates agreed that the county had failed its mandate in garbage collection.

They said City Hall had handed over the functions to private companies which run the sector as they wish.

Waringa said her administration will instead reverse the services to be run by city hall.

“I will ensure that I establish robust garbage systems. Set up temporary garbage collection points in all wards and ensure effective transport system for the same,” she said.

According to her, since private companies are big in recycling, she would partner with such companies at the disposal point and let them do the recycling.

Transport and housing

With regards to the current traffic jams and chaos in the public transport, the candidates said the best solution would be the introduction of BRT and commuter rail systems.

The candidates said there should a redesign on major highways to cater fort private cars and those in public transport.

On housing, the candidates argued that they would encourage decongestion of slums by advocating for the establishment of light industries at least in every ward.

To them, this will see Nairobi population evenly distributed and slowly do away with the slum.

Nyamwamu said he would introduce a 24hour economy and partner with both employers and business people to allow employees work on shift basis.

“We do not need to have so many people coming in or leaving the town at the same time. If ewe embraced shift system, and the 24hr economy model, it would do away with traffic,” Nyamwamu said.

Business environment

The candidates said the current business environment has been unfair to those wishing to venture into the sector.

According to them, the high licenses and harsh environment and harassment by county officers has left many businesses to their knees.

The candidates argued the best way to deal with the issue is to cut license fee by half and allow more people to apply.