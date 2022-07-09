SECTIONS

University land dispute: Step up or step out, President Uhuru warns

By Betty Njeru | Jul 9th 2022

President Uhuru Kenyatta during 100th International Co-operatives Day celebrations at KICC, Nairobi. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

President Uhuru Kenyatta has come out guns blazing over an ongoing land ownership tussle between Kenyatta University and Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital.

The Head of State said the 1,000-acre piece of land at the centre of the dispute was not individual property, but that of Kenyans, who have entrusted persons in leadership to take care of it.

“Property whether State House (which I will be leaving in a few weeks) or a hospital, a university like this is the property of Kenyans held in trust. You are just a caretaker,” Kenyatta said while launching the ultra-modern Cath Lab at the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH) on Saturday.

He warned that officials involved in the dispute shall be dealt with “swiftly and effectively.”

“I will go home with them in three weeks,” Kenyatta said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta (second left) and WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus (second right) at the launch of the WHO logistics hub at KU. [PSCU]

On July 6, The Standard reported that the tussle was triggered by a decision by KUTRRH to reportedly hive off 200 acres of the disputed land to construct World Health Organisation (WHO) offices. WHO is currently housed within the precincts of the referral hospital.

Kenyatta University (KU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Paul Wainaina said that the university was opposed to the project after KUTRRH failed to consult them over the use of the 200 acres.

According to Prof Wainaina, the land was set aside for the construction of a children’s hospital after KUTRRH was made a parastatal.

“We know the government owns the land but everyone knows KU got the individual title deed of the land. Even if it’s the government that wanted part of our land, the right procedure has to be followed and we were supposed to be communicated to,” Prof Wainaina said.

The President on Saturday launched an ultra-modern catheterization laboratory at KUTRRH, the second such facility in Kenya.

According to the president, the cath lab, as is commonly referred to, is equipped with state-of-the-art imaging facilities for the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular diseases.

Kenyatta also commissioned the WHO regional logistics hub for emergency operations. In attendance was WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

 

Related Topics

Uhuru Kenyatta Kenyatta University KUTRRH
.

Latest Stories

Ringtone: I quit gospel because of lustful women
Ringtone: I quit gospel because of lustful women
News
By Standard Entertainment
32 minutes ago
Chepngetich hopes to make history at Oregon meet
Athletics
By Jonathan Komen
54 minutes ago
Azimio tells Chebukati to be fair in dealings to avoid bungled elections
Politics
By Robert Amalemba
1 hour ago
.

Recommended Articles

William Ruto to revert port operations to Mombasa, cut off Nairobi 'cartels'
By Jacob Ng’etich 2 hours ago
William Ruto to revert port operations to Mombasa, cut off Nairobi 'cartels'
Another long cold weekend as rain expected in parts of Kenya
By Betty Njeru 4 hours ago
Another long cold weekend as rain expected in parts of Kenya
President Uhuru appoints parastatal heads in fresh changes
By Mike Kihaki 4 hours ago
President Uhuru appoints parastatal heads in fresh changes
Ruto's hustler agenda scores high in context but weak on strategic interventions
By Patrick Muinde 8 hours ago
Premium Ruto's hustler agenda scores high in context but weak on strategic interventions

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel