Wajackoyah to appoint DCI boss Kinoti, Meru lawyer to cabinet if he becomes president

DCI boss George Kinoti speaks at a Nairobi hotel. [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

Roots Party presidential candidate Prof George Wajackoyah says he will appoint DCI boss George Kinoti and a Meru-based lawyer as members of his cabinet, should he win the August 9 General Elections.

Wajackoyah, who was campaigning in Central Imenti Sub-county and Meru town, said Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss George Kinoti will replace Dr Fred Matiang’i as Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Government Coordination.

The presidential candidate noted that DCIO Kinoti had the capacity to fight crime and corruption in the country. He said Kinoti had been fought by politicians who fear him.

“Kinoti has tried to fight them (corrupt) and they politicized the fight against corruption. That is why I will appoint him to replace Matiang’i immediately I become president. As president and Justina as my deputy, I will be firm. If you are corrupt you will be hanged,” he said.

Dr Muthomi Thiankolu, a lawyer from Meru County was promised the Attorney General position.

Speaking in Meru where he spent Friday and Saturday campaigning, Wajackoyah and his running mate Justina Wamae said Dr Thiankolu was “a brain-box and a man who has seen far” hence his choice for AG.

Urging voters to cast their ballots in his favour in the August 9 elections, Wajackoyah heaped praise on Dr Thiankolu and Mr Kinoti hence his decision to have them in his cabinet, should he beat Deputy President William Ruto, Azimio la Umoja candidate Raila Odinga and David Mwaure of Agano Party who are also in the presidential ballot.

“He (Thiankolu) is a man who has seen very far, a brain-box. A man who can look at the world and say “this is what we need”. I am going to appoint Muthomi Thiankolu, if he accepts, to be the new Attorney General from August,” said Wajackoyah.

He said with Thiankolu as AG and Kinoti as Interior CS, he will be able to discharge his duties as president effectively.

He told residents about his connection to Meru, revealing his Roots Party was formed at Timau in Buuri Sub County, and that he was taught by Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi at the University of Nairobi.

He also divulged that he had in the past worked as a police constable and was promoted to Inspector by his senior, Mutungi, who also hailed from Meru.

At the same time, Wajackoyah rubbished claims that he was a ‘project’ in the presidential election meant to spoil votes for a particular candidate.

He said he was his own man and that he will no longer entertain those tarnishing his candidature by such claims.

He said he was not “parachuted in” into the contest as claimed by some competitors and warned those who are opposed to his candidature against attacking him.

“Some are saying I am spoiling their votes. Do they own any votes? Abuse me at your own risk. If you do not abuse me I will not abuse me and if you do, I will abuse you!” he stated

On Friday evening, Wajockayah also visited various entertainment spots in Meru where he was a hit with many revelers.