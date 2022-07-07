First batch of ballot papers arrives in the country

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

The first batch of ballot papers has arrived in the country, as Keny prepares for the August 9 General Election, IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati has announced.

Chebukati said 22,120,258 ballot papers have been printed for all the six elective positions. This would mean over 130million ballot papers will be printed.

A team from the commission is expected to receive the consignment at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) this morning.

“There is no additional ballot paper. We know very well there has never been 100 per cent voter turnout so if there will be a spoilt vote, it will be accommodated within that number,” the commission’s chair said on Thursday, July 7 during a stakeholder meeting at Hilton hotel, Nairobi.

The electoral agency Chair added that IEBC was not involved in the ballot paper tendering process.

He reassured Kenyans that the commission was committed to holding free, fair, and credible elections.

“You may be unhappy with us (Commission) but so long us we are following the law; we are not worried.”

IEBC has hired enough presiding officers, deputies and clerks who will help manage over 46,000 polling stations.

“We are expecting to have six individuals per polling station, a presiding officer, a deputy and four clerks,” said Chebukati.

Each polling station will have two police officers on standby for security.

Presidential ballot papers will be the last to be printed.

The IEBC organised a stakeholder engagement forum with the Kenya Private Sector Association (KEPSA), where the commission shared the polling day activities, which include voting, counting, and the results management process.