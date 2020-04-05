U.S. gives China 72 hours to shut Houston consulate as spying charges mount

SEE ALSO: Virus spike ‘not linked to end of lockdown or cold’The State Department said the Chinese mission in Houston was closed “to protect American intellectual property and Americans’ private information”. The move comes in the run-up to the November U.S. presidential election, in which President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, have both tried to look tough in response to China. Speaking on a visit to Denmark, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo repeated accusations about Chinese theft of U.S. and European intellectual property, which he said were costing “hundreds of thousands of jobs.” While offering no specifics about the Houston consulate, Pompeo referred to a U.S. Justice Department indictment on Tuesday of two Chinese nationals over what it called a decade-long cyber espionage campaign that targeted defense contractors, COVID researchers and hundreds of other victims worldwide. “President Trump has said: ‘Enough. We are not going to allow this to continue to happen,’” Pompeo told reporters. “That’s the actions that you’re seeing taken by President Trump, we’ll continue to engage in this.”
Republican Senator Marco Rubio, acting chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, described the Houston consulate on Twitter as the "central node of the Communist Party's vast network of spies & influence operations in the United States". Trump was due to hold a news conference at 5.30 p.m. (2130 GMT), the White House said. The New York Times quoted the top U.S. diplomat for East Asia, David Stilwell, as saying that the Houston consulate had been at the "epicenter" of the Chinese army's efforts to advance its warfare advantages by sending students to U.S. universities. "We took a practical step to prevent them from doing that," Stilwell told the Times. A Chinese diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity, denied the spying allegations and said the Houston mission acted like other Chinese consulates in the United States - issuing visas, promoting visits and businesses. The diplomat told Reuters it was not clear why Houston had become a target.
Ties between the United States and China have worsened sharply this year over a range of issues, from the coronavirus and telecoms gear maker Huawei to China's territorial claims in the South China Sea and clampdown on Hong Kong. Jonathan Pollack, an East Asia expert with the Brookings Institution think tank, said he could not think of anything "remotely equivalent" to the deterioration in ties since the U.S. and China opened full diplomatic relations in 1979. "The Trump Administration appears to view this latest action as political ammunition in the presidential campaign... It's part of the administration's race to the bottom against China." Overnight in Houston, firefighters went to the consulate after smoke was seen. Two U.S. government officials said they had information that documents were being burned there. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the consulate was operating normally. One of the U.S. government officials told Reuters the decision to close the consulate was "entirely justified" by classified intelligence, which he declined to describe, noting also that some cases of alleged Chinese spying have been made public.