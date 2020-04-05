TikTok's U.S. users prepare for life without the video app

SEE ALSO: UK in U-turn as it makes facemasks mandatory in shopsGibson recorded his own farewell video for his 4.6 million fans, asking them to follow him on YouTube and Facebook’s Instagram. While TikTok’s fate in the United States is undecided, the news set off a wave of worries among its devoted user base, who are coming up with backup plans on other services. Some, like e-sports star Tyler Blevins, known more widely as Ninja, who has 4 million followers on TikTok, told his 6 million followers on Twitter that he already deleted TikTok from his phone. Loyalists are sitting tight for now. But they are distraught - sharing videos of themselves crying (and dancing) with hashtags like #TikTokBan which has 212 million views and #SaveTikTok, with 315 million views on the app. “If TikTok loses consumer trust, then they lose their relevance,” said Alexander Patino, deputy director of the American Influencer Council, a trade association for social media personalities who market products online. While there are real security questions about TikTok, the Trump administration’s motives are primarily political, which make it not only difficult to predict what the government will decide but nearly impossible to fight back if it proceeds with a ban, said Justin Sherman, a nonresident fellow at think tank Atlantic Council, who focuses on geopolitics and cybersecurity.
"I don't think the company could do anything to placate them," he said. TikTok has said it has never given user data to the Chinese government, and would not do so if asked, adding that the company has not been asked.
SPONSORS ON HOLD The effect of a ban on the advertising world would be minimal as TikTok's ad business is still nascent and brands would easily migrate to other platforms, one executive at a major ad agency said. But corporate sponsorship of so-called influencers has already suffered. One major consumer-goods brand put a five-figure deal with a TikTok influencer on ice for at least two months, because it did not want to be associated with negative news about the app, said Joe Gagliese, chief executive of influencer marketing agency Viral Nation, declining to name the brand. James Lamprey, a chef with 1.2 million TikTok followers, said the uncertainty has caused a camera company to pause their deal with him for a sponsored TikTok video, worth $1,000 until there was more clarity about the app's fate.
Lamprey said he has started trying to get his TikTok fans to follow him on Instagram. But if TikTok is banned, the impact to his earnings could be huge, he said. "For TikTok, these brands are contacting me left and right," Lamprey said. "They want to get in front of that audience."