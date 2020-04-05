';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education U-Report E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×

France to restore Notre-Dame Cathedral as it was before inferno

By Reuters | July 10th 2020 at 04:04:29 GMT +0300

Paris’ centuries-old Notre-Dame Cathedral will be rebuilt as it was before being engulfed in a fire last year, the public body in charge of its restoration said on Thursday.

The April 15, 2019 blaze gutted the Gothic landmark and major tourist attraction, destroying the spire and roof in a disaster that stunned the nation.

A national heritage and architectural commission approved plans to restore the cathedral to its last “complete, coherent and known” state, including the spire, the restoration body said in a statement.

SEE ALSO: French teenage defender Kouassi joins Bayern from PSG

President Emmanuel Macron promised after the fire to rebuild Notre-Dame within five years, and later suggested that a contemporary design could be used for the spire.

Church officials hope Notre-Dame will be open for mass by 2024, when Paris is due to host the Olympic Games.

Related Topics
Notre-Dame Cathedral Paris Emmanuel Macron
Share this story

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Macron rejects tearing down statues in France
Macron rejects tearing down statues in France

LATEST STORIES

Uhuru allies plot final blow against DP’s Jubilee men
Uhuru allies plot final blow against DP’s Jubilee men

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Being a mum in news helps me

Being a mum in news helps me
How do you dress while in the house?

How do you dress while in the house?
Debate on organic farming gets hotter as celebs join bandwagon

Debate on organic farming gets hotter as celebs join bandwagon
Beware of these five costly myths about pigs

Beware of these five costly myths about pigs

Read More

Meghan wants court to block publication of friends' names

Europe

Meghan wants court to block publication of friends' names

Meghan wants court to block publication of friends' names
UK Covid-19 death toll rises 44,391 after 155 new deaths

Europe

UK Covid-19 death toll rises 44,391 after 155 new deaths

UK Covid-19 death toll rises 44,391 after 155 new deaths
Italy to take in 180 migrants rescued in Mediterranean

Europe

Italy to take in 180 migrants rescued in Mediterranean

Italy to take in 180 migrants rescued in Mediterranean
Australia closes state border for first time in 100 years to halt coronavirus

Europe

Australia closes state border for first time in 100 years to halt coronavirus

Australia closes state border for first time in 100 years to halt coronavirus
Feedback