Women wash their hands outside City Hall to help fight the spread of coronavirus on July 2, 2020. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The Ministry of Health has reported 389 new Covid-19 cases from 4,829 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the highest so far. The total number of Covid-19 cases in Kenya now stands at 7,577. Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, in a statement to newsrooms on Saturday, admitted that the government is aware of the harsh economic times brought about by the pandemic, and sought to assure Kenyans that leaders are doing all they can to cushion citizens. The national death tally currently stands at 159.

"Modelling experts predict that the number of infections is likely to go up, and with it the number of deaths." The 389 recorded today in the last 24 hours is the highest the country has confirmed in a day. Out of the number, 266 were men and 123 were women. The highest number of infections were recorded in Nairobi with 248, followed by Kajiado (36), Kiambu (27) and Mombasa (23). The national tally on patients who have been discharged now stands at 2,236 after 88 left the hospital today. On March 13, Kagwe announced Kenya’s first case of Covid-19. Immediately the first case was reported, the government released health guidelines and also imposed lockdown measures to help contain the spread of the disease.

Meanwhile, the government sought to explain how it came up with models guiding its projections of Covid-19 cases in Kenya. Health CAS Rashid Aman, speaking at a previous media briefing, said the new numbers call for reflection of our attitude towards the containment measures no matter how harsh they are. “The measures in place to curb the virus cannot be halted. As we have witnessed, countries that have not adhered to the preventive measures or relaxed them too soon have been flooded with new cases,” Dr Aman said. At least 2.6 million Kenyans may have already been exposed to the coronavirus according to a study done by Kemri-Wellcome Trust. The study looked at the presence of antibodies in 2,535 blood donor samples from different regions in the country, and using a modelling formula involving the population in each region, the researchers were able to estimate the number of Kenyans that have likely been exposed to the virus so far.

Kemri-Wellcome developed an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) that targets the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 that underwent a rigorous validation process and protocols before use in this study. Antibody testing in blood samples gives an indication of whether one had been exposed to the virus or not in the recent past, and how many people in the population. Antibodies may remain positive in blood for several months. According to a report released by Trends and Insights for Africa (TIFA) dubbed 'Covid-19: Stigma and Mental Health', Kenyans are worried that the worst is yet to come. Although men largely make a majority of cases recorded in the country, it appears more women are worried about catching the disease. Generally, though, the majority of the public is concerned about catching the viral disease. Some 92 per cent of Kenyans do not know anyone who has tested positive of coronavirus meaning only 8 per cent know a friend, relative or neighbour who has been infected. Cases of stigma since the first case was reported in March have spread fast towards people who have recovered from the disease and those released from quarantine centres.