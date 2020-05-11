US Vice President Pence not in quarantine, spokesman says

US Vice President Mike Penceis not in quarantine and has tested negative to COVID-19, his spokesman said Sunday, after a close aide was confirmed to have been infected. Pence would go to work at the White House on Monday, spokesman Devin O'Malley said in a statement following some US media reports that Pence would be self-isolating. "Vice President Pence will continue to follow the advice of the White House Medical Unit and is not in quarantine," O'Malley said.

SEE ALSO: Harambee Stars coach Kimanzi calls local players ahead of Comoros match

"Vice President Pence has tested negative every single day and plans to be at the White House tomorrow." Pence's spokeswoman Katie Miller tested positive, it was revealed on Friday, while President Trump's valet also tested positive last week. Top US infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci -- who has become the trusted face of the government's virus response -- told CNN he would undergo a "modified quarantine" after testing negative and having not been in close proximity to Miller.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper. Read Now »

President Donald Trump, 73, Pence, 60, and many others at the White House are tested daily. But Trump and Pence often defy the medical experts' guidance about wearing protective masks. The US, which has recorded 79,500 deaths in the coronavirus outbreak, has also suffered its steepest job losses in history, with 20.5 million jobs lost in April.

SEE ALSO: President Uhuru, Raila grace Mashemeji derby

Are you suspecting that you have coronavirus? Before you rush to the hospital, do this quick easy self-assessment test. #StayHome #WashYourHands HERE.