Despite the upward trend in the rise of coronavirus cases in the country, the Health Ministry has lauded the high number of recoveries being witnessed. Today, the health ministry has announced that it has discharged 32 more people, bringing total recoveries to 239. “I’m pleased to inform you that today we have registered the highest number of people who have recovered from the disease," Health CAS Rashid Aman (pictured) said in the daily Covid-19 brief.

Dr Aman has however appealed to Kenyans to continue observing the set guidelines of social distancing, washing hands with soap and water, wearing a mask while in public places among others, as these measures will help flatten the curve. “We are aware of a few Kenyans who have difficulties in following these measures.” He went on, “A time comes when an individual must sacrifice his or her own interest and focus on the majority good,” re-emphasizing the need to keep observing these measures. The CAS further warned that the coronavirus disease can easily paralyse health systems if the measures are not adhered to.

Tourism CS Najib Balala reiterated that “This disease is real. We as Kenyans should embrace the measures the government has put in place because they are for our own good.”

There are now a total of 672 Covid-19 cases in the country after 23 more people tested positive. The ministry said it has tested 1,056 samples in the last 24 hours, taken from individuals at quarantine facilities and by surveillance teams across the country. The country has now tested 32,097 samples in total. 22 of the new cases are Kenyans and one a Burundi national. 13 are males and 10 are females. Twelve of the cases originate from Mombasa County, six from Mandera, four in Nairobi and one case from Kajiado County.

Distribution of the Nairobi cases is as follows: Two in Umoja estate and one each from Komarock and Pipeline estates. Two more people have succumbed to the disease, bringing deaths to 32. The patients are aged between 1 year 9 months upto 80 years.

