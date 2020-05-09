Coronavirus forces Russia to hold slimmed down Victory Day in blow to Putin
SEE ALSO: Russian army to send coronavirus help to Italy after Putin phone callIn a slimmed-down celebration, Putin will lay flowers at the Eternal Flame war memorial outside the Kremlin walls and deliver a speech. Fireworks will be let off across Russia as much of the country remains in lockdown, the Defence Ministry has said. The Russian air force will carry out fly-pasts over more than 47 cities, as well as at its military base in Syria, with a full array of jets and helicopters, including Sukhoi Su-57 stealth fighters, the country’s most advanced warplanes.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Public processions commemorating Soviet participants in the war that are normally held on May 9 have been moved online, with people uploading pictures of family members and telling their war stories. On the eve of the anniversary, Putin sent congratulatory letters to many former Soviet republics, as well as to the leaders of Britain, the United States and France.
SEE ALSO: Russian doctor who met Putin last week diagnosed with coronavirusPutin has accused Russia’s detractors of diminishing the Soviet war effort, and on Friday he warned post-Soviet leaders against what he said were attempts to rewrite the history of World War Two. In his messages to foreign leaders, Putin said their countries should build on the cooperation between the Soviet Union and the Allies as Moscow’s relations with the West remain fraught. “This invaluable cooperation experience is highly needed even today,” Putin wrote to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the Kremlin said.
