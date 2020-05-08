14 new coronavirus cases confirmed as targeted testing continues

Targeted testing in high risk areas is set to continue, Health CAS Rashid Aman () has said. Speaking when he gave the daily coronavirus spread briefing, the CAS added that in the 922 samples tested in the last 24 hours, only 14 have yested positive. The national tally now stands at 621 in 19 counties.

The new confirmed cases are spead in Nairobi (10), Mombasa (three) and Machakos (one). Five people have been dicharged, bringing the total number of recoveries to 202. Part of the restrictions to curb the spread of the disease included stopping flights in and out of the country.

Some of those affected by this order were Kenyans who flew to India for medical attention.

Some 237 Kenyans together with their families and caregivers arrived last evening and were received by representatives from the Health ministry who facilitated their clearance. Many of the returnees were accomodated in hotels at the government's expense before they were processed to proceed home for self-quarantine. Similar flights are expected into the country in the coming days. The Health ministry has urged Kenyans to adhere to the restrictions imposed to stop coronavirus spread. Dr Aman admitted that although the cessation of movement order creates inconveniences, it is not meant as a punishment.

Residents of Eastleigh and Old Town have criticised the lockdown, saying although they are hotspot areas they are no different from any other part of the country where the virus has been confirmed. Day to day activities have been disrupted, but the Health CAS said it is time for everyone to make sacrifices for the greater good. However, some residents still use unofficial routes to get in and out of locked areas. "Such behavious is not heroic and can erode all gains made in the fight against the spread of the virus," Dr Aman said at Afya House on Friday. "This is not normal times. Only change of behaviour can help us at this time."

A new challenge the ministry has to grapple with is the acceptance of patients back to the communities after having recovered from coronavirus. Dr Aman said stigmatisation has hurt the fight against covid-19 as more people are afraid of coming out to be tested.While the government works to flatten the corona curve, some Kenyans have opined that the flood menace needs more attention. The Health ministrt and indeed President Uhuru Kenyatta have admitted that the heavy rains have disrupted the fight against covid-19. Many victims have to live in makeshift tents after their houses wree swept away, and sometimes it is difficult to observe proper sanitation or social distancing. Dr Aman said, "we are working with county governments and other agencies to educate the victims on containment measures against covid-19."

