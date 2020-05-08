US Coronavirus deaths exceed 75,000
SEE ALSO: Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 793 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,825Some health experts are predicting a resurgence in deaths later this summer as US states lift stay-at-home orders and Americans begin eating out at restaurants and going to gyms again. A University of Washington research model here often cited by White House officials earlier this week nearly doubled its projected US death toll to over 134,000 by Aug. 4. An internal Trump administration forecast predicted a surge in fatalities to 3,000 a day by the end of May.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.States are eager to reopen due to surging unemployment rates. About 33.5 million people have filed claims for unemployment benefits since March 21, roughly 22.1 per cent of the working-age population. A 17-page document prepared by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was shelved to avoid giving “overly prescriptive” guidance, said a member of President Donald Trump’s White House task force.
SEE ALSO: Factbox: Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world
Are you suspecting that you have coronavirus? Before you rush to the hospital, do this quick easy self-assessment test. #StayHome #WashYourHands HERE.