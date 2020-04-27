Microsoft wins five-year deal with Coca-Cola to supply business software
SEE ALSO: Kenya’s data storage boom entices global tech giantsIn the first phase, Phillips said, Coke will offer the system internally to employees “rather than making the employee understand that you need to go over here to request vacation time, over there to look at your last payroll slip, or to some other system to understand what educational courses may be available.” Barry Simpson, senior vice president and chief information and integrated services officer of Coca-Cola, said in a statement that Microsoft’s software would help the company by “replacing previously disparate and fragmented systems.” Eventually, Microsoft’s Phillips said, Coca-Cola’s customer service agents plan to use system to help quickly answer questions from the beverage maker’s customers, which include major retailers and grocers.
