More than 100,000 ignore coronavirus lockdown to attend funeral of popular cleric

Officials have voiced their horror at the size of the funeral. (Image: Twitter)

More than 100,000 people defied coronavirus lockdown rules to attend the funeral of a popular religious cleric.Officials in Bangladesh have tightened a clampdown in seven villages as a result of the mass gathering.It comes amid fears the killer virus - which has claimed more than 160,000 lives worldwide - could have spread among mourners. The funeral happened in the Brahmanbaria district, about 50 miles east of capital Dhaka.

SEE ALSO: Cold snap kills 50 people

After pictures circulated showing people packed in close to each other, a police spokesman told Reuters: "We've strictly ordered all residents of the seven villages to stay at home at all times at least for the next 14 days so we can identify if anyone contracted the virus following Saturday's gathering." Police had not expected such a large number of people to attend the funeral, defying a weeks-long lockdown that forbids going out except for groceries and medicine. Local media said few of the mourners wore masks.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper. Read Now »

The government has ordered the two most senior policemen in the district to be removed from duty for failing to prevent crowds gathering for the funeral prayers of Maulana Jubayer Ahmed Ansari who died of cancer, the police said. Bangladesh has 2,456 confirmed coronavirus cases and 91deaths. Powerful religious leaders are also continuing to allow small congregations at mosques despite the risk of contagion and warnings from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

SEE ALSO: 'Tiger widows' shunned as bad luck in rural Bangladesh

Many people are still attending Friday prayers and the start of the holy fasting month of Ramadan later this week, when typically more worshippers will gather at mosques, will putadditional pressure on authorities, officials said.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.