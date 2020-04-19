Health CAS: Breaking curfew rules will land you in quarantine

Nairobi's densely populated Eastleigh estate residents mill around closed shops after the business community closed earlier before the curfew hours. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Breaking curfew rules may land one in a quarantine facility, the Health CAS has said.

Speaking at a press briefing in Nairobi on Sunday, Dr Mercy Mwangangi said all those who break the curfew rules will be assumed to have been in contact with suspected cases.

They will be held in quarantine for 14 days.

Further, the government has set out to screen truck drivers entering and operating in Kenya.

This will be done at roadblocks by a combined team of health and security personnel.

Mwangangi echoed Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, who said citizen responsibility is key in beating coronavirus.

The two have criticised Kenyans who mock the directives or ignore them.

Some of the rules include PSVs carrying at half capacity, social distancing, handwashing stations set up in public areas and wearing face masks.

But the CAS said many are especially not taking the face mask rule seriously.

"We have received disturbing news that some unscrupulous persons are recycling face masks, after collecting them from bins and selling them to unsuspecting Kenyans."

The CAS said such people will be arrested and punished.

"Together with the awareness that we are enhancing on disposal of facemasks, we will crack the whip on anyone found endangering the lives of fellow Kenyans for selfish gain."

Mwangangi called on the police, Kenya Bureau of Standards, National Environment and Management

Authority (NEMA) and other government agencies to close in on such characters.

Another phenomenon is people assuming face masks alone can beat the virus.

The CAS criticised a situation in Baringo on Saturday where elected leaders led a mass demonstration in Kabarnet town, thus endangering the health of the locals.

"What we saw in Baringo must be condemned in the strongest of terms. All gatherings, including political,

or religious groupings, remain banned."

Obeying curfew orders

Mwangangi added that there are people presenting letters of authority to move out of restricted areas.

The cessation of movement order is in effect in Mombasa, Kilifi, Kwale and the Nairobi metropolitan area.

Mwangangi said nobody has the authority to clear any person to move out of the listed areas.

The dusk-to-dawn curfew still applies across the country.

Some wines and spirits outlets have been converted into drinking joints, a situation the CAs says may lead to the businesses being closed down.

"These facilities are licensed as take-aways only. Any one found drinking at a Wines and Spirits shop will be arrested."

