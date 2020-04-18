National coronavirus tally hits 262 as economy bleeds

It will take at least two years for Kenya’s economy to return to normal following the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, experts have warned.

Sixteen more people have tested positive for coronavirus in the country, bringing the total to 262.

As the virus continues to spread, many Kenyans are celebrating the not-so-bad numbers, but their pockets tell a different story.

The pandemic has hurt the economy with many businesses closing up.

Those in formal employment have had to take pay cuts based on job groups as others lost their jobs completely.

Economist David Ndii cautioned that the virus was not a “passing cloud” and estimated that in terms of expenditure, Kenya was bleeding Sh400 billion a month.

He said the economy would shrink to its worst this year with negative growth of three per cent.

“I want to disabuse people of the hope that coronavirus is a passing cloud. Asia is now experiencing a second wave that started in Singapore, Japan and now China,” said Dr Ndii.

