One million face masks to be distributed across Africa

The cargo includes one million face masks and personal protective equipment. [Courtesy]

Very glad to share this news: today, the 1st @UN solidarity flight departs Addis Ababa, ???????? carrying vital #COVID19 medical supplies to all African nations.

The Solidarity Flight is part of a larger effort to ship lifesaving medical supplies to 95 countries https://t.co/IRPiOP4fg6 pic.twitter.com/1hTD1XBOjh — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) April 14, 2020

The first United Nations ‘Solidarity Flight’ departed Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, yesterday carrying medical supplies to be distributed across Africa.The cargo, transported by the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) includes one million face masks, gloves, goggles, gowns, masks, medical aprons and thermometers and ventilators.A statement by the World Health Organization said the supplies will come in handy where they are desperately needed as the continent fights the spread of the coronavirus. “The crucial cargo includes one million face masks, as well as personal protective equipment, which will be enough to protect health workers while treating more than 30 000 patients across the continent and laboratory supplies to support surveillance and detection,” WHO said.

World Food Programme (WFP) spokeswoman Elisabeth Byrs was quoted saying that the supplies would first be distributed to Djibouti, Sudan, Eritrea, Somalia and Tanzania and then to "as many countries as possible". The supplies now make up part of those donated by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the Jack Ma Foundation. “The African Union, through the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) is providing technical support and coordination for the distribution of the supplies,” said WHO.

Known for his philanthropy, Jack ma, founder of Alibaba Group announced that the second phase of donation to 54 African countries was underway about a week ago. This included 500 ventilators, 200,000 suits & face shields, 2,000 thermometers, one million swabs and extraction kits and 500,000 gloves.

Part 1- Source: WHO Africa Region.

Part 2- Source: WHO Africa Region.

The first wave of Covid-19 prevention materials was rolled out in late March, comprising of over one million testing kits and 60,000 protective suits. “Africa can be one step ahead of the coronavirus. To each of the 54 African countries, we will donate 20,000 test kits, 100,000 masks, and 1,000 medical use protective suits and face shields,” Jack Ma said. As at yesterday, Tuesday, Africa had over 15,000 reported cases of the coronavirus and over 800 deaths. Below, data by WHO showing the spread of Covid-19 in Africa by confirmed cases, recoveries and deaths.It, however, remains to be seen how the continent will flatten the curve despite numerous donations and lockdowns in some countries and cities, all in an effort to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

