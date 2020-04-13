What WHO says of handling and burying Covid-19 victims
SEE ALSO: 'Turning point' as number of male smokers drops: WHOHere are the WHO guidelines that strike the balance between safety in body disposal and achieving humane burial ceremony for Covid-19 victims. Transmission
- Except in cases of hemorrhagic fevers like Ebola, Marburg and cholera; dead bodies are generally not infectious.
- Only the lungs of patients with the virus, if handled improperly during an autopsy, can be infectious. Otherwise, cadavers (bodies) do not transmit disease.
- That persons who have died of a communicable disease should be cremated is a myth hence untrue. Cremation is a matter of cultural choice and available resources.
- There is no evidence of persons having become infected from exposure to the bodies of persons who died from COVID-19.
Safety of health personnel
- Before attending to a body, people should ensure that the necessary hand hygiene and personal protective equipment (PPE) supplies are available.
- The dignity of the dead, their cultural and religious traditions, and their families should be respected and protected throughout.
- Hasty disposal of a dead from COVID-19 should be avoided.
- Authorities should manage each situation on a case-by-case basis, balancing the rights of the family, the need to investigate the cause of death, and the risks of exposure to infection.
SEE ALSO: Countries implementing about half of WHO recommendationsSafety of family members
- Any person, for example a family member or a religious leader preparing the deceased in the sense of washing, cleaning or dressing body, tidying hair, trimming nails or shaving) in a community setting should wear gloves for any contact with the body.
- For any activity that may involve splashing of bodily fluids, eye and mouth protection (face shield or goggles and medical mask) should be worn.
- Clothing worn to prepare the body should be immediately removed and washed after the procedure, or an apron or gown should be worn.
- The person preparing the body should not kiss the deceased. Anyone who has assisted in preparing the body should thoroughly wash their hands with soap and water when finished.
- NB: However, WHO discourages contacts with the body hence it should be avoided if possible. If there has to be a contact, then PPE must be in place.
- Family and friends may view the body after it has been prepared for burial, in accordance with customs but they should not touch or kiss the body.
- They should wash their hands thoroughly with soap and water following the viewing; physical distancing measures should be strictly applied.
- People with respiratory symptoms should not participate in the viewing or at least wear a medical mask to prevent contamination of the place and further transmission of the disease to others.
- Children, adults older than 60 years, and immunosuppressed persons should not directly interact with the body.
- Those tasked with placing the body in the grave, on the funeral pyre, etc. should wear gloves and wash hands with soap and water once the burial is complete.
- Cleaning of reusable PPE should be conducted in accordance with manufacturer’s instructions for all cleaning and disinfection products.
- Although burials should take place in a timely manner, in accordance with local practices, funeral ceremonies not involving the burial should be postponed, as much as possible, until the end of the epidemic.
- If a ceremony is held, the number of participants should be limited. Participants should observe physical distancing at all times, plus respiratory etiquette and hand hygiene;
- The belongings of the deceased person do not need to be burned or otherwise disposed of. However, they should be handled with gloves and cleaned with a detergent followed by disinfection with a solution of at least 70% ethanol or 0.1% (1000 ppm) bleach.
- Clothing and other fabric belonging to the deceased should be machine washed with warm water at 60−90°C (140−194°F) and laundry detergent.
