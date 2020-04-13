Andrea Bocelli streams ‘Music for Hope’ concert from an empty Duomo di Milano

The video of Andrea Bocelli performing a solo Easter concert from an empty cathedral in Milan has been viewed millions of times. [AFP]

For the 24 minutes Andrea Bocelli's powerfully heavenly voice synched with the organ, the world forgot the crisis at hand and acted on his opening remarks "we will hug this wounded Earth's pulsing heart."Bocelli pulled in millions across the world on Sunday with a remarkably inspiring Easter message in "Music for Hope", live from Duomo di Milano, a live-streamed concert in the empty cathedral meant to carry a message of hope and life at the time of the dark coronavirus storm. The 61-year-old opera singer who has been blind since the age of 12 said he gladly accepted the offer to perform at the Duomi di Milano without a live audience following the ban of public gatherings. "On the day we celebrate the trust in a life that triumphs, I'm honoured and happy to answer the invitation. Thanks to music, streamed live, bringing together millions of clasped hands everywhere in the world," Bocelli said The video started with an aerial view showing the empty city of Milan with all its glory of gothic style architecture and gargantuan statues before settling in the Duomi Di Milano; Milan’s transcendental cathedral which was built over the course of six centuries. Borcelli donned a three-piece suit topped with a bow-tie and playing the organ a few meters away from him was the cathedral organist Emmanuelle Vianelli. He performed "Panis Angelicus," "Ave Maria," "Sancta Maria" and "Domine Deus" with momentary pauses between the songs. The pauses themselves took forth the songs ushering strange transient moments of reflecting on the Italian songs which are only understood with approximately 65 million people who speak the language across the world.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you @AndreaBocelli A tremendous gift and exactly what we needed. #AmazingGrace #HappyEaster pic.twitter.com/0ikTwvriJG — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) April 12, 2020

It is in the oldest cathedral in Italy that Borcelli’s songs transcended language for the emotions and power they carried spoke to every listener; Italian speaker or not. Hugh Jackman, the Wolverine actor was so enamoured and moved by the performance that he tweeted "From the bottom of our hearts, thank you Andrea Bocelli. A tremendous gift and exactly what we needed."The concert was also an avenue to raise money through the Andrea Bocelli Fund meant to provide emergency medical resources such as personal protective equipment for medical staff.

