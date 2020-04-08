Kenya confirms seven new coronavirus cases bringing total to 179

Seven more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Kenya, pushing the total number of infections to 179. In the daily update by the Ministry of Health, Cabinet Administrative Secretary Dr Mercy Mwangangisaid that the government had tested about 305 samples in the last 24 hours, in which seven tested positive. Two people have recovered and discharged, bringing the total of those who have so far recovered from the illness to nine.

All new cases are Kenyans with travel history from Congo and the United States. Five of the cases are in Nairobi County, one in Mombasa and another in Uasin Gishu County. The seven have already been moved to isolation facilities across the country.

Dr Mwangangi also said that the government had monitored 2,004 people, out of which 578 were still being followed up on while the rest have been discharged. The ministry has tested 5,278 samples to date since the onset of the coronavirus in the country.

One patient is under critical care in the ICU while the rest in isolation facilities are exhibiting mild symptoms. The CAS also said that they have released another patient who was in critical condition and moved him to the general ward.According to Dr Mwangangi, the government continues to step up measures aimed at preventing the spread of the pandemic and had ordered that all private testing facilities to share their results with the Ministry of Health for monitoring purposes. “All labs conducting testing must follow protocol and report all cases tested whether positive or negative to the Ministry of Health. We are taking matters of confidentiality seriously,” she said.

Beginning today, all salon and barbershop operators, Dr Mwangagi said, are required to wear masks while attending to clients. "The businesses must also provide hand sanitisers and maintain social distancing, failure to which there will be consequences, she said. The government, she added, would hire 500 more doctors to help combat the coronavirus. Dr Mwangani said, “We appreciate risks posed to health workers and have set up more isolation centres for medics.” “We are also working to scale up the availability of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs).”

The CAS, however, dismissed claims that 17 members of parliament had contracted the virus, saying that no formal official reporting was done to the ministry in regards to the MPs cases.

