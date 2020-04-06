Bronx zoo tiger tests positive for coronavirus
SEE ALSO: China virus cases spike, 17 new infections reported"It is not known how this disease will develop in big cats since different species can react differently to novel infections, but we will continue to monitor them closely and anticipate full recoveries." All four of the zoos and the aquarium in New York -- whose virus death toll has topped 4,000 -- have been closed since March 16. The zoo emphasized that there is "no evidence that animals play a role in the transmission of COVID-19 to people other than the initial event in the Wuhan market, and no evidence that any person has been infected with COVID-19 in the US by animals, including by pet dogs or cats."
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Chinese disease control officials had identified wild animals sold in a Wuhan market as the source of the coronavirus pandemic that has infected well over one million people worldwide. According to the US Department of Agriculture website there had "not been reports of pets or other animals" in the United States falling ill with coronavirus prior to news of the tiger Nadia.
SEE ALSO: China confirms virus spreading between humans"It is still recommended that people sick with COVID-19 limit contact with animals until more information is known about the virus," the department's website says. In late March a pet cat was discovered infected with the novel coronavirus in Belgium, following similar cases in Hong Kong where two dogs tested positive for COVID-19. All of those animals are believed to have contracted the virus from the people they live with. The Bronx zoo said preventative measures were in place for caretakers as well as all cats in the city's zoos.
