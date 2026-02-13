Radio remains at the heart of Kenyan communities

Audio By Vocalize

Radio Maisha studio at the Standard Media Group Headquarters along Mombasa Road in Nairobi. [File, Standard]

What if the voice that woke you this morning could do more than play music or read the news? What if it could help educate a child in a remote village, deliver timely health or weather updates, and share information tailored to the real needs of your community? This is not science fiction. It is the evolving promise of radio, strengthened by the thoughtful use of new technologies such as artificial intelligence.

In Kenya, millions still rely on the radio every day. Whether commuting to work, tending farms, or preparing meals at home, the radio forms part of our daily rhythm. It is more than a medium; it is a trusted companion that reaches deep into communities where other forms of media struggle to penetrate. Its affordability, accessibility, and immediacy make it indispensable.

Radio’s strength lies in its ability to bring people together. In Kwale, mothers can access crucial health advice for their families. In Murang’a, a farmer can gain insight into changing weather patterns that affect their crops. In Kakamega, young people can find a voice to share their ideas, ambitions, and creativity. Across Kenya, radio continues to inform communities, guide responses to local challenges, and celebrate moments that unite people.

This enduring value is why professionalism and ethical standards in broadcasting must remain non-negotiable. Radio enjoys public trust because listeners believe in the credibility of what they hear. Safeguarding that trust requires skilled practitioners, strong editorial judgment, and a firm commitment to ethical conduct, especially as the media environment grows more complex.

Yet radio is not standing still. The media landscape is changing rapidly, and technology is opening new possibilities for how radio serves the public. Artificial intelligence (AI) offers tools that help broadcasters work more efficiently and reach audiences more effectively. Innovation should strengthen radio’s public service role, not weaken it.

AI is not about replacing the human voice. It is about enhancing radio’s ability to serve communities better. AI tools can support improved fact-checking, tailor content to local needs, and free journalists to focus on meaningful storytelling. They can also assist in delivering educational content in multiple languages and formats that reflect Kenya’s diversity.

Crucially, AI is no longer a distant concept. It is already shaping how news is gathered, produced, and broadcast, including on the radio. This reality demands deliberate investment in skills and capacity building. Broadcasters must understand how these tools work, their limitations, and their ethical implications if they are to be used responsibly.

Imagine radio programmes that respond swiftly to urgent local issues, whether sudden weather changes, public health alerts, or youth employment opportunities. Radio’s credibility rests on trust, integrity, and human connection. New technologies should support these values, not undermine them. Broadcasters need training to use digital tools ethically and transparently, while policies must protect privacy, data rights, and editorial independence. Listeners must continue to see radio as a reliable source in an increasingly crowded media space.

As we reflect on the future of this powerful medium, World Radio Day offers an important moment to appreciate radio’s enduring relevance and consider how innovation can help it serve the public even better. It is also an opportunity to recognise the broadcasters, journalists, technicians, and community radio stations whose voices inform, educate, and entertain Kenyans every day.

Mr. Omwoyo is the Chief Executive Officer of the Media Council of Kenya, Chairperson of the East African Press Councils and President of the World Association of Press Councils