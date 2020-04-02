Patients in dilemma as surgeries halted over Covid-19

Mumbi Thuku being examined by a medic. [Image: Standard]

The joy of a 33-year-old woman after giving birth to her second-born child is fast fading as she agonises over her ill health.Mumbi Thuku, from Freehold Estate in Nakuru, suffers from an ovarian cyst. Ms Thuku has acute abdominal pain, general body weakness lacks appetite and vomits regularly, a condition that has taken a toll on her and her family. Elective procedures She had been scheduled for a procedure at the Rift Valley Provincial General Hospital, but now has to endure the pain until June. This was after the operation was rescheduled following a directive from the Ministry of Health that all elective procedures be cancelled. Thuku cannot cuddle or breastfeed her baby because of the pain. “I came here expecting to undergo an operation but sadly, I have to wait until June. I am devastated,” said Thuku, unable to control her tears.

Speaking to The Standard yesterday, the patient said she gave birth at the hospital on March 7, 2020, but after two weeks, she developed a swelling of the abdomen and stomach. She went back for a check-up on March 25 and was diagnosed with an ovarian cyst. She was admitted. However, she was discharged on March 27 and her operation rescheduled to June. “I am confused about what to do about my condition. If I had money, I could seek operation in a private hospital, but they do not accept payment through the National Health Insurance Fund,” said the mother. Due to her health condition, she has been forced to wean her three-week-old baby boy. “I feed my boy on cow milk because I don’t have milk. I also cannot sit for long hours because of pain. Holding the baby is a problem,” she said. The mother is among hundreds of patients whose operations have been put on hold due to Covid-19 pandemic. The hospital superintendent, Joseph Mburu, said the facility has gone slow on non-emergency operations. Procedures taking place at the facility include Caesarean Section (CS), trauma and orthopaedic for accident victims among others that are life threatening. “We are currently handling only emergency operations and rescheduling others,” said Dr Mburu. Among patients being placed on hold are those with ovarian cysts and thyroid. The facility serves at least 2,000 patients daily with at least 1,000 admissions. It also serves as a referral for patients seeking specialised care within Nakuru and other neighbouring counties namely Samburu, Laikipia, Baringo, Nyandarua, Narok, Bomet and Kericho. The facility has six Intensive Care Units, three High Dependency Units and 10 paediatrician ventilators that support breathing. Acting director Ministry of Health Patrick Amoth directed counties to cancel all elective surgical procedures, except obstetric cases. In the letter written to all counties dated March 25, 2020, he said all resources should be redirected towards combating Covid-19. County Health Executive Kariuki Gichuki said patients seeking elective procedures have been put on hold. Health facilities that conduct elective procedures are Olenguruone, Naivasha, Molo, Bahati, Njoro, Subukia, Mai Mahiu, Gilgil and the Rift Valley Provincial General Hospital, among others. According to health report of 2019, a total of 3,354 elective procedures were done in Nakuru. “All our facilities have cancelled operations, not unless it’s an emergency meant to save life,” said Dr Gichuki. He added: “We want to save on bed capacity and human resource, as a preparedness measure to combating Covid-19.” The county has also identified Kenya Industrial Training Institute as a quarantine centre following the directive by Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe that required counties to get more space to quarantine Covid-19 patients. At least 17 cases have been tested in the county but have all turned negative, with some 107 people being under self-quarantine. Gichuki said plans were underway to establish quarantine centres in all the 11 sub-counties.

