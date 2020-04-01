Cost of living holds amid coronavirus pandemic
A kilogramme of tomatoes in March retailed at Sh120.6 compared to Sh128.39 in February. But this price was still high compared to March 2019 when a kilogramme of tomatoes cost Sh96.90. Year-on-year increases in the prices of other food commodities like rice, spinach and sugar declined in the review period.
The cost of living data comes at a time when the national statistician has shifted to a new base period for generating a basket of goods and services – the Consumer Price Index (CPI). In addition to moving the base period to February 2019 from 2010, several products have been added to the new CPI. Products like airtime have been given a lot of weight, even as the fraction of money Kenyans spend on food has reduced. The new addition is a strong indicator of an improved standard of living. Besides being used to calculate the rate of inflation, CPI is also important for general economic and social analysis, including policy formulation, said Churchill Ogutu, a research analyst at Genghis Capital. He added that CPI is also used in adjusting taxes and to determine, among other things, wage levels in the event of trade disputes, social security benefits, public service remuneration and in computing pension benefits.
