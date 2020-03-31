Police storm political meeting where 720 youths congregated despite coronavirus directives

Maanzoni Lodge where police stormed a meeting held by hundreds of youths despite the ban on public gathering. [File, Standard]

More than 700 youth were stopped from holding a meeting at the Maanzoni Lodge in Machakos County to strategise for 2022 amid the coronavirus pandemic.Police said they arrested the manager of the premise and a leader of the group for flouting the rules announced by the government to tame the spread of the disease. According to Machakos County Commissioner Esther Maina, the 720 youths had congregated there for a meeting that had been planned earlier on. The youths told police they were told they would meet there for online training. Ms Maina said they were tipped off about the meeting and sent a team of police officers who managed to arrest the two and detained the others in their rooms at the premise. “We went there and confirmed they were meeting and arrested the manager and the group’s leader. They flouted the Public Health Act and we intend to take action on the manager and the leader of the group,” she said. The manager and head of the group were held at the Athi River police cells where Maina said they will be screened before being taken to court.

BISHOPS: We fear corona like the devil - The Nairobian Read Now »

The other group of 720 was detained at the lodge for screening and possible release. She added the youth may have been duped to attend the meeting and that most of them were vulnerable. Athi River police boss Catherine Ringera said they were not under arrest and that they would be screened before being released. “It is hard to hold such a group for now. We will test and screen them before they are released,” she said on Tuesday morning. The government has banned all sorts of meetings as part of efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease. Ms Maina warned against any meeting in the area saying they will take action against anyone flouting the rules.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.