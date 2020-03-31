Retired Archbishop Ndingi Mwana a'Nzeki is dead

Catholic Archbishop emeritus Raphael Ndingi Mwana a’Nzeki) is dead, the Archdiocese of Nairobi has announced. The long-serving retired archbishop died last night in Nairobi. He was 88-years-old. The Archdiocese of Nairobi said Cardinal John Njue announced Mwana a’Nzeki’s death. "Let us pray for the repose of his soul," the church said. He was born on Christmas day, 1931 in Mwala, Machakos County.

I join all Kenyans and the Catholic Church in particular in praying that God place his soul in eternal glory. As a country we will miss his distinguished service and dedication to humanity. Fare thee well. 2/2 — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) March 31, 2020

Ndingi joined Kiserian Seminary after completing his primary school education and was ordained as a priest in 1961. Eight years later in 1961, he was ordained as a bishop served in that capacity in the dioceses of Machakos and Nakuru before being appointed as Coadjutor Archbishop of Nairobi in 1996 as an assistant to the then Cardinal Maurice Michael Otunga. He succeeded Cardinal Otunga on April 21, 1997, as the Archbishop of Nairobi and retired on October 6, 2007, at the age of 75. Ndingi will be remembered for actively championing for multi-party democracy in Kenya. ODM leader Raila Odinga has eulogised him as "one of the brightest lights to have graced our nation in our time." "Kenyans knew they could always count on him to stand and speak out for truth and justice whatever the threat that posed to his life," Raila said.

