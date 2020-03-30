The Science of Orgasms
The misconceptions
SEE ALSO :Ordeal of Kenya’s 1,000 sex slaves trapped in Indian city1. Orgasms only occur during sexual stimulation The truth is that orgasms do not exclusively involve genitals. There is credible scientific evidence that demonstrates exercise-induced orgasm. 20 per cent of women who have experienced exercise-induced orgasms could not control it. 2. Only women have problems with orgasms
BISHOPS: We fear corona like the devil - The NairobianNo. Both genders experience orgasm disorders. The contributing factors may be biological, physical or psychological. 3. Women do not suffer from unresolved stimulation
SEE ALSO :Hallmark reverses position on same-sex couple ads after public outcryUnfulfilled sexual desire in men results in a sometimes agonising feeling; what is commonly known as “blue balls.” Fact is, women experience the discomfort of an unresolved stimulation too. No matter the anatomy, aroused sexual parts can ache when they go unresolved. Faking it boosts a male partner’s ego When a woman fakes it, it can be considered as a form of lying. You are simply neglecting your own satisfaction and misleading your partner. You owe it to yourself too to express unfulfilled needs.
ASSOCIATED DISORDERS IN MENMale orgasmic disorder, also known as inhibited male orgasm occurs as a persistent or sometimes recurrent problem. Basically, there is delay or absence of orgasm even after adequate stimulation. For some men, inhibited male orgasm can be a lifelong disorder or acquired after development of certain conditions such as heart disease, depression and usage of certain drugs. Premature ejaculation is a common complaint among couples. It is estimated that 1 in 3 men has experienced pre-mature ejaculation. Both biological and psychological factors come into play in this problem. Biological factors include nerve damage and hormone levels. Psychological factors such as anxiety, stress, and guilt are common culprits.
ASSOCIATED DISORDERS IN WOMEN
SEE ALSO :Liaise with Indian government to save Kenyan victims of sex slaveryIt is estimated that around 10 to 15 per cent of women have never experienced orgasm. Orgasm disorders in women, just like in men, involve significant delay or even absence of orgasm—also known as anorgasmia- after adequate stimulation. Anorgasmia can be primary; where a woman has never had an orgasm or secondary where a woman who previously experienced orgasms no longer has them. History of trauma, such as female genital mutilation has been associated with anorgasmia. A study done in Nakuru in 2017 suggests that women who have undergone FGM have negative sexual experiences strongest on lubrication and orgasm. Women who had experienced orgasm before the cut reported adverse changes in desire, arousal and satisfaction after undergoing FGM.
POTENTIAL BENEFITS OF ORGASMS1. Combats Insomnia A cocktail of feel-good hormones such as serotonin, oxytocin and vasopressin are released during orgasm. These neurochemicals are clinically proven to relax the mind and improve the quality of sleep. 2. Reduces prostate cancer risk
SEE ALSO :How culture promotes sexual exploitationResearch published in British Journal of Urology International suggests that frequent ejaculation could help lower the risk of prostate cancer for the middle-aged and older (50+) men. This does not in any way advocate for reckless sexual behaviour among men. The same study, however, cautions younger men in their 20s and 30s that frequent sexual activity could increase the risk of the same. 3. Tackles stress An orgasm may take a few seconds, but research suggests that the health benefits may still be felt a week or two after. The calming effects of the hormones produced during orgasm combats stress and lowers blood pressure. 4. Radiant skin You do not need to invest heavily in anti-ageing creams; the increased blood flow during orgasm will give your face that flushed look. This is due to stimulated collagen production when blood vessels open up. Collagen keeps the skin plumped and gorgeous. The post-sex glow gives you that youthful look at no cost. 5. A self-esteem booster Sexual health is linked to psychological and social well-being. Ability to experience orgasm makes one feel in tune with his or her sexual needs and desires. 6. Better heart health Any form of physical activity is linked to efficient heart functions. It is a bonus when sexual desires are fulfilled since it will seriously benefit your heart health. There is a lowered risk of cardiovascular disease in older men and women who regularly experience orgasm. 7. Pain relief from migraine and flu When men suffer from flu, an orgasm could initiate components of their immune system that could fight of the bug faster. And thanks to the endorphins, studies indicate that pain tolerance increases by 7.6 per cent in women who experience orgasm.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.