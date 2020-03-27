Editors Guild condemns police brutality as curfew kicks off
SEE ALSO :Police being allowed to get away with murder — report“We demand that he is immediately disarmed and prosecuted in a court of law. The public have a right to timely, accurate information hence journalists must be allowed to work. More so at this time when all are united in fighting Covid-19,” KEG president Churchill Otieno said in a statement. The union has also taken issue with police treatment on journalists covering the Covid-19 pandemic across the country, despite a directive from State that media is exempted from the daily curfew of 7pm to 5am. Cases of police brutality have been witnessed in certain parts of the country as the nationwide curfew took effect on Friday evening.
Police and commuters clashed at the Likoni ferry in Mombasa Friday afternoon, a scenario occasioned by overcrowding as residents rushed to beat the curfew deadline. The situation was no different in Kisumu and Eldoret towns as police teargassed passers by.
SEE ALSO :Punish officers who brutality arrested activist, Kenyans in the diaspora demandThis move had netizens tongues wagging with complaints, calling for sanity to prevail.
Dear President Kenyatta— Dr. John Njenga Karugia, PhD (@johnnjenga) March 27, 2020
It is absolutely unacceptable for Kenya Police to harass Kenyans due to Corona curfew in Kenya. Kenyans must be treated with dignity. Not a request. Don't add police brutality to the current suffering of poor mobile Kenyans @StateHouseKenya #CurfewKenya
On Thursday, police warned travellers to plan their trips beforehand to ensure they are not caught in transit when the curfew came into effect. “We have prepared well and are now ready. We urge for cooperation from all concerned parties for the sake of our safety,” said Police IG illary Mutyambai.
Police brutality cannot be justified. We cannot beat the #COVID19 pandemic if we fight the people @NPSOfficial_KE @MOH_Kenya @IPOA_KE #StayAtHome— Moses Masika (@mosmasika) March 27, 2020
