PSK warns Kenyans against buying coronavirus related drugs

Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya (PSK) has warned pharmacies across the country against selling chloroquine, hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin, and some antiviral medicines. The institution says that it is aware some members of the public are buying these drugs, to hoard them in the future for possible management of Covid-19. “We are gravely concerned that patients who depend on these medications to improve their quality of life or those who might eventually get COVID-19 will be severely affected by a shortage resulting from panic buying of these medicines,” it said. PSK said that such behavior is irresponsible seeing as the coronavirus pandemic has the potential to be the biggest challenge yet to our health system. Those who purchase the drugs without a prescription could face jail time and hefty fines. “These medicines are categorized as Part I Poisons and are only to be supplied by wholesale dealers and authorized community pharmacists subject to section 29 of the Pharmacy and Poisons Act” said PSK President Louis Machogu.

Pharmacies which will be caught flouting the law will face disciplinary measures. Currently, there are now 15 confirmed coronavirus cases in the country. The government is tracing 363 people who came into contact with the affected as it moves to suspend all international flights from Wednesday, March 25.

