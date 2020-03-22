Eight more coronavirus cases confirmed in Kenya - Kagwe

Eight people have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Kenya to 15, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe () has said. Of the new confirmed cases, five are Kenyans and three are foreigners. All the eight came through the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport between March 4 and 17. Tracing is ongoing for 363 persons.

Kagwe emphasised the significance of the two-week window, which he said is critical in managing coronavirus. Addressing the press in Nairobi on Sunday, the CS urged Kenyans to observe the rules put in place to curb spread of the disease. The Cabinet Secretary's order emphasised on the need to stay at home, saying Kenyans are ignoring some of the orders issued.

"Stay at home," he reiterated. The first coronavirus case was confirmed in Kenya on March 12. All cases todate are imported.

Kagwe was with Interior PS Karanja Kibicho, who also urged Kenyans to maintain social distancing. He echoed Kagwe's sentiments on Kenyans not taking the orders seriously. Kibicho said administration officers will ensure no churches are operating, and that disciplinary action will be taken against those flouting the order. "We have seen total reluctance because it has been like asking people to comply." Funerals should only be attended by 15 or fewer family members.

Further, Kenya has banned all international flights starting March 25, except cargo flights. Countries wishing to evacuate their nationals will have to make arrangements. Kenyans who will not have come back must observe the guidelines set to reduce the disease spread. All bars starting tonight will remain closed to reduce the spread of covid-19. Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai emphasised the need for self-quarantine, saying those who do not practice it risk being charged.

His statement came after Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi was put under mandatory 14-day quarantine after failing to isolate himself following a trip to Germany. Isiolo Governor Mohamed Kuti urged his fellow county heads to help implement the national government's orders to stop covid-19 spread. All those who violate self-quarantine will be forcefully quarantined for 14 days, and thereafter arrested. Although the first case broke out in Wuhan, China, more cases have been reported in Europe. Italy has become the hotspot for more cases and rising number of deaths. It recorded a jump in deaths from coronavirus of almost 800 on Saturday, taking the toll in the world’s hardest-hit country to almost 5,000. Some of the reasons listed for the situation is the fact that the majority of Italy's population are elderly. But Kuti said everyone, young and old, have to be at the forefront in stopping the disease spread. Kagwe criticised those ignoring efforts set up to curb the spread such as social distancing, working from home, embracing mobile money transfers and having fewer passengers in the public service vehicles. All PSVs must adhere to the directive on passengers, or risk having their sacco licences revoked. "Citizen responsibility is the key to [the success] of these measures," the CS said.

