China records zero new domestic virus infections
SEE ALSO :Wuhan virus compounds Hong Kong's economic woesThat brings the total number of confirmed cases in mainland China so far to 80,928, the health authority said in a statement on Thursday. The death toll from the outbreak in mainland China had reached 3,245 as of the end of Wednesday, up by eight from the previous day. In the central province of Hubei, there were eight new deaths, with the provincial capital of Wuhan accounting for six of the fatalities.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.