President Uhuru confirms two new cases of the Covid-19

Two new cases of the Coronavirus have been confirmed in the country. Making the announcement at Harambee House, Nairobi, President Uhuru Kenyatta (pictured) said that the two have since been moved to isolation wards at Kenyatta National Hospital but are in stable condition. All 27 people who came into close contact with ‘patient zero’ have also been tested for the virus at the National Influenza Centre.

In view of the new developments, the Government has suspended all travel for persons coming into Kenya from countries with reported Covid-19 cases. “Only Kenyans and foreigners with valid permits will be allowed into Kenya for the next 30 days, as long as they self-quarantine or go to government facilities,” Uhuru said. This will be effected within the next 48 hours to cater for passengers who are en-route.

All persons who have come to Kenya within the last 14 days have been ordered to self-quarantine. “If anyone exhibits symptoms of the coronavirus pandemic, ensure you visit the nearest health facility,” the president appealed.

Government offices, business and companies encouraged to allow employees to work from home, with the exception on critical services.

Cashless transactions e.g Mpesa and use of credit cards encouraged to avoid using cash.

Citizens encouraged to avoid congregating at places of worship, weddings, and funerals.

Minimise use of public transport and limit visits to hospitals.

Hospitals and shopping malls encouraged to provide soap, hand sanitisers and water to members of the public.

President Uhuru has also called for the immediate closure of all learning institutions. Day schools will close beginning tomorrow, Monday, boarding schools have until Wednesday while Universities and tertiary institutions have until Friday, March 20. Kenya confirmed its first case of the Covid-19 on Friday , March 13.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the patient, a Kenyan citizen, who had flown in from Ohio, USA, via London to Nairobi, tested positive last week. The patient has been isolated at Mbagathi Hospital in Nairobi since, including 27 others she had been in contact with. "The government has taken preventative measures and is monitoring the patient... who is stable," said CS Kagwe said on Friday. The CS further asked people suffering from cough and sneeze and those with difficulty in breathing to stay at home, as a preventive measure to curb the spread of the disease. Further, the government banned all public gatherings including crusade and interschool events as it monitors the situation.

