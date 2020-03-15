20 countries in Africa report over 150 cases
SEE ALSO :End of an era: Cecafa supremo bares all on his two decades at the helmSudan on Friday said after tests, a citizen who had arrived from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and been hospitalised after showing symptoms of the virus had been infected. Other African countries that reported cases of the disease are Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria, Senegal, Togo, Cameroon, Burkina Faso, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), South Africa, Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Gabon and Ghana. In the last 24 hours, seven African countries have confirmed first cases of coronavirus.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Among the countries is Guinea, which announced it had quarantined a Belgian national who travelled to France and Belgium and arrived in the country on the March 3. Others are Ghana, Gabon, Sudan, Kenya and Ethiopia. Similarly, there was a French connection to Gabon’s first confirmed case. A 27-year-old Gabonese national who arrived in the country from France on March 8 tested positive.
SEE ALSO :KPA stun FerroviarioThe DRC confirmed a second case of the virus. Officials from the country’s Health ministry told reporters the patient was a 46-year-old Cameroonian national who arrived in Kinshasa from France on March 8. Ivory Coast also has a case of a 45-year-old citizen who recently returned from Italy. Togo has quarantined a 42-year-old patient who recently arrived in the country, following a trip to Benin, Germany, France and Turkey. And Cameroon said a 58-year-old French citizen who arrived in the country on February 24 tested positive. Ethiopia said on Friday that a 48-year-old Japanese who arrived in the country from Burkina Faso had tested positive. Rwanda’s case was of an Indian citizen who jetted into the country on March 8.
SEE ALSO :BEACH VOLLEYBALL: Four nations chase two slots in Olympic qualifiersSenegal reported six more cases on Friday, bringing the total cases to 16. The country’s health officials said the new cases had all been in contact with an Italian national diagnosed on Wednesday. Namibia has confirmed two cases of coronavirus from a couple who arrived in the country from Spain. Cases of local transmission have happened in South Africa, Senegal and Algeria. In South Africa, a 32-year-old man in Free State is reported to have contracted the virus after coming into contact with a Chinese businessman. As the virus moves from being a threat to the continent to a reality, countries are scrambling to prevent further spread.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.