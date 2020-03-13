China's coronavirus epicenter of Wuhan sees single-digit new cases for second day
SEE ALSO : ‘Chinese virus’ could have been spread by bat soup after disturbing footage emergesThe financial hub of Shanghai reported two new cases, while Beijing saw one, all imported by people traveling to China from affected areas abroad, the health authority said. Those cases brought the total number of new infections in mainland China to eight on Thursday, down from 15 the previous day, and the lowest since the healthy authority started publishing nationwide figures in January. To date, the total accumulated number of cases in mainland China is 80,813.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.The coronavirus has killed more than 3,000 people in mainland China. It had also stalled the world’s second-largest economy as, beginning in January, authorities ordered work stoppages, travel restrictions and home quarantines to contain the spread of the pathogen.
SEE ALSO :The global spread of the coronavirus: Where is it?As the tough counter-epidemic measures start to pay off, local governments have been ordered to revive their economies, especially those in areas that have not had to deal with extensive virus outbreaks. Outside Hubei, about 60% of small- and medium-sized firms and 95% of large ones have gone back to work, vice industry minister Xin Guobin said on Friday. As China gets domestic economic activity back to normal it will also coordinate with other countries to push forward on resuming business as the pandemic stokes concern about China’s prospects, Xin said.
