Uber may suspend accounts of riders, drivers who test positive for coronavirus
SEE ALSO :Man jailed over criticism of authorities on social media“We have a dedicated global team, guided by the advice of a consulting public health expert, working to respond in every market where we operate around the world,” Uber said. “We’ve already helped drivers in some affected areas, and we’re working to quickly implement this worldwide.” Uber last month suspended 240 accounts of users in Mexico who may recently have come in contact with someone possibly infected with the new coronavirus.
Uber said on Saturday it would offer compensation to drivers and delivery people diagnosed with the coronavirus or placed in quarantine for up to 14 days.
