Senegal confirms third and fourth coronavirus cases
SEE ALSO :Why Okwiri is in a dilemmaThe second patient was a 33-year-old British woman from London who arrived in Senegal on Feb. 24, the ministry said. Both new patients are in stable condition at a hospital in Dakar and the two earlier patients’ conditions are “evolving favorably”, it said. Experts say it is not yet clear why sub-Saharan African countries have registered so few cases of the virus, which could challenge fragile health systems on the continent.
