Pentagon downplays new Taliban attacks
SEE ALSO :Letter on US pullout from Iraq a 'mistake'Afghanistan's interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi on Wednesday detailed 30 attacks by the Taliban in 15 provinces over the previous 24 hours that left four civilians and 11 Afghan soldiers, dead, as well as 17 insurgents. But Milley said "the Taliban have signed up to a whole series of conditions," and he noted what has not occurred despite the latest violence. "Of significance: there are no attacks on 34 provincial capitals, there are no attacks in Kabul. There's no high profile attacks, there's no suicide bombers, there's no vehicle-borne suicide, no attack against the US forces, no attack against the coalition," Milley said.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper."There's a whole laundry list of these things that aren't happening," he added. Defense Secretary Mark Esper told the same hearing that the Taliban were honoring their pledge under the accord to stop attacking US and coalition forces, but they had not followed through on an obligation to reduce the overall level of violence.
SEE ALSO :US says 34 troops diagnosed with traumatic brain injury after Iran strikeEsper said some of that was the challenge the group has in controlling its rank and file. "Keeping that group of people on board is a challenge. They have got their range of hard-liners and soft-liners. And so they're wrestling with that, too, I think," Esper said. An American military spokesman said the US launched an airstrike against Taliban fighters in southern Helmand province on Wednesday to defend Afghan forces. Under the peace deal, US and other foreign forces will quit Afghanistan within 14 months, subject to Taliban security guarantees and a pledge by the insurgents to hold talks with Kabul. US forces invaded more than 18 years ago, after the 9/11 attacks on the United States, to overthrow the Taliban government that had sheltered Al-Qaeda.
