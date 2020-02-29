Tangatanga leaders grace Meru BBI rally after skipping Narok forum
SEE ALSO :Ruto threatened me, claims MutuaThe Tangatanga MPs skipped and castigated the fist and the second BBI forums that took place in Kisii and Kakamega respectively, but attended both the Mombasa and Kitui ones before skipping the Narok one. Murkomen said he only skipped the Narok rally after he realised that it was to be used to profile some communities living in Narok and Kajiado counties and that he would attend Meru rally.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Ruto also warned that if the BBI proponents continue to use the rallies to incite Kenyans, they will have no otherwise but to the forums. If the rallies are being used to divide Kenyans along ethnic lines, we will have no otherwise but to stop the reggae,” warned Ruto.
SEE ALSO :Ruto: I’ll rather lose election than see Kenyans fight over politicsPlanned chaos Meanwhile, some Mt Kenya governors have warned against plans to hire hooligans to disrupt or heckle leaders at the Meru rally, saying measures have been put in place to deal with any security breach. Host Governor Kiraitu Murungi, Muthomi Njuki (Tharaka-Nithi), and their Embu counterpart Martin Wambora said they have information that some leaders opposed to the document are planning to cause chaos at Kinoru. “We know some leaders have hired hundreds of bodaboda riders in Tharaka-Nithi, Laikipia and Isiolo counties to storm the Saturday rally. The perpetrators should know that we are ready to counter them,” said Njuki. He warned Bodaboda riders and youths against being used to try and disrupt the rally because the culprits will be arrested.
SEE ALSO :Murkomen clashes with ODM leaders over BBIMurungi said all leaders who support BBI is welcome to attend the rally although only those from the 11 counties making the Mount Kenya region will be given a chance to speak. Also in attendance is ODM leader Raila Odinga and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi among other leaders.
