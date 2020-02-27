Sporadic violence in Delhi as death toll hits 32
Sporadic violence-hit parts of Delhi overnight as gangs roamed streets littered with the debris of days of sectarian riots that have killed 32 people, police said Thursday.Thousands of riot police and paramilitaries patrolled the affected northeast fringes of the Indian capital of 20 million people, preventing any major eruptions.
More than 200 people were also injured."No major incident of violence was reported from anywhere in the affected areas" overnight Wednesday to Thursday, Mandeep Randhawa, Delhi police spokesperson, told AFP.
The initial violence erupted late Sunday after Hindu groups objected to Muslims holding a street demonstration over the citizenship law. Mobs armed with swords and guns set fire to thousands of properties and vehicles. Locals complained that police did nothing to stop the violence. In December at least 30 people were killed, mostly in police action in northern Uttar Pradesh state, a part of the country with a significant Muslim population. Many Muslims believe the citizenship law in combination of a mooted citizens' register will leave them stateless, and is part of a plan by Modi's right-wing ruling party to turn officially secular India into a Hindu nation. His party has denied the allegations but in recent weeks members have called protesters "anti-nationals" and "jihadists", with some calling for them to be jailed or even shot dead.
