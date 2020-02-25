Bill and Melinda Gates donate Sh1b to help fight locusts
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.“I want to thank the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for its generous support as the Desert Locust threatens to provoke a humanitarian crisis,” I urge other donors to follow their lead so we can protect rural livelihoods and assist farmers and their families.” Dongyu said. The locusts have been threatening East Africa’s food supply, the Rift Valley, just before the arrival of the critical long rains season, which usually begin in March. A swarm of locusts covering just one square kilometer can quickly destroy food crops capable of feeding 35,000 people for a year. According to FAO, Djibouti and Eritrea are also affected, and swarms have also spread to South Sudan and the northern boundaries of Uganda and Tanzania and as far as the south-west coast of Iran. Through its urgent fundraising FAO has now raised its appeal to Sh13.9 billion, from the initial Sh7.6 billion a month ago in order to assist the affected countries. FAO has so far received Sh3 billion.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.