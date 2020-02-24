Atheists dismiss census report, say they are over 1.5 million
Atheists in Kenya Society have rejected the 2019 Censor Report released last week Friday by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) terming it as incredible.The report shows that there are Sh755, 750 atheists in Kenya, a figure which has been highly refuted by the President of the Atheist in Kenya Society, Harrison Mumia.
For this reason, Mumia opined the alleged inaccuracies have thrown the entire report into doubt. The Society wants an independent review of how KNBS came to the said figures. On religion and ethnic affiliations, the report showed that majority (85.5 per cent) of the population are Christians with Protestants, Catholics and Evangelical churches accounting for 33.4, 20.6 and 20.4 per cent respectively.
Muslims account for 11 per cent of the entire population. The data also showed that there are 318,727 traditionists and 60,287 Hindus.
