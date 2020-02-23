Calm returns after Makueni patients test negative for coronavirus

Makueni County Health boss has denied reports of any suspected coronavirus (Covid-19), a day after medics in Makindu sub-county hospital, Makueni County fled the facility following a visit by Chinese nationals wearing masks. In an overt display of unpreparedness towards containing the highly infectious disease, medics took off when Chinese nationals in the copmpany of five other people and police arrived in the hospital in masks. The hospital remained abandoned, patients hanging on the corridors for hours before the five were quarantined by a medic in heavy-protective cloths, samples taken with results taken to Influenza lab in Nairobi.

SEE ALSO :Makueni woman unexpectedly gives birth to quadruplets

The results later turned negative. County Health boss Dr Andrew Mulwa through a statement said the five patients who visited the hospital were not from a Chinese construction site-at Mutomo as earlier alleged. A week ago, a Chinese national was isolated in Mutomo site after arriving in the country from China. “These were not Chinese nationals from a site where those building the Kitui-Kibwezi road are residing but they are from a wildlife trust in Mutumo, Kitui County and they had come for routine check-ups on request by the management,” said Mulwa

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper. Subscribe Now »

He added that after examinations, the five patients were found to be in stable condition although one had malaria symptoms. Dr. Mulwa, who is also the chairperson of all County Executive Committee Members in the country said Makueni was on high alert over the covid-19 menace due to the many sites managed by Chinese in the county. “After three weeks of investigation, we ruled out coronavirus cases in Thwake dam construction site. Our surveillance systems are on high alert and we will continue doing everything possible to protect our people,” he added.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.