Raila says plans underway to end teachers’ crisis in Northeastern region
The former PM vowed to meet President Uhuru to see to it that schools in the region get teachers in the shortest time possible. "When I go back in Nairobi I will also push to have more locals trained as teachers," he said. The ODM leader further said the security situation in the region will be improved not just for teachers but for all communities living in Northeastern. Northeastern has been hit by teachers' shortage following mass transfers of non-local teachers due to insecurity. Leaders from the region want TSC punished for withdrawing teachers from the region, terming the action discriminative. The commission transferred all non-local teachers from Garissa County over insecurity fears. The Commission's headquarters in Nairobi has been a beehive of activities as the transfers of those in Mandera and Wajir counties are being processed. Teachers have been soft targets of terror attacks in the region with quite a number killed by al-Shabaab militants in the past two years. There was a mass exodus of teachers from the region that year after the terrorists attacked a primary school in Wajir East and killed two teachers. The attack almost brought education in the county to its knees as several schools were closed due to lack of teachers.
